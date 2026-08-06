'Be Ready With Every Answer': Gautam Gambhir Urges Shubman Gill-Led India To Be Fully Prepared Ahead Of Sri Lanka Test Series | Video | (Image Credits: BCCI X)

Colombo: India head coach Gautam Gambhir has urged the Shubman Gill-led Test squad to be mentally and physically prepared to tackle any challenge right from the opening day of the upcoming two-game series against Sri Lanka, starting in Galle on August 15.

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The Indian team began its practice session at Colombo's NCC ground on Wednesday morning, and are scheduled to play a three-day practice match at the same venue from August 7-9. Following this, the visitors will head to Galle for the series opener on August 15. The second and final Test is scheduled to be played at the historic Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) from August 23 to 27.

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“Guys, we know what's in front of us. We know what we are playing for. We can do the volume, we can push our limits, we can tick all the boxes. Come 15th morning, whether we are batting first, or whether we are bowling first, we're absolutely ready with every answer, every question that's thrown at us and every answer we're ready to give. So make sure we tick all the boxes from now on,” said Gambhir in a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official social media handles on Thursday.

India's current standing in the World Test Championship (WTC) is at fifth with a points percentage (PCT) of 48.150, while Sri Lanka is at sixth spot with 41.67 PCT. Gambhir also took the opportunity to officially welcome newcomers, off-spin bowling all-rounder Saransh Jain and pacer Auqib Nabi to the Test setup, alongside the newly appointed fielding coach, Subhadeep Ghosh.

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“Guys, welcome everyone. We've got a couple of new guys in. To start with, Saransh, congratulations, you've worked extremely hard to be here. Make sure that you make your family and country proud whenever you get that opportunity.

“Secondly, I want to congratulate Auqib, you had a phenomenal last season, and made J&K win the Ranji Trophy, which is a great achievement. Congratulations once again. Lastly, I want to welcome Joy as well.

“He's worked with so many teams for so many years. I'm sure his passion, his commitment will carry this team forward and make sure that his energy levels will help everyone achieve the target, which we want to do,” added Gambhir.

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