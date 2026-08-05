Shakib Al Hasan's Home Vandalised, Petrol Bomb Hurled Hours After Virtual Event With Ousted Bagladesh PM Sheikh Hasina | VIDEO

Former Bangladesh Cricket Captain Shakib Al Hasan's Home Attacked Hours After Virtual Appearance With Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina | Video | X @AdityaRajKaul & Pinterest

The ancestral residence of former Bangladesh cricket captain and ex-MP Shakib Al Hasan in Magura was vandalised and targeted with a petrol bomb on Wednesday evening, hours after he virtually joined a press conference alongside former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

According to reports, the incident occurred at around 8:45 pm at Shakib's ancestral home in the Keshabmor area of Magura town. No casualties were immediately reported, though the property was damaged during the attack.

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Shakib, who represented the Magura-1 constituency as a Member of Parliament, had addressed the press conference virtually from Sri Lanka. The event was held at the Foreign Correspondents' Club in New Delhi and also featured Sheikh Hasina.

The attack came amid heightened political tensions in Bangladesh. Social media posts and statements circulating online claimed that some opposition groups had criticised or opposed media coverage of the press conference.

Authorities have not yet officially confirmed the motive behind the attack or identified those responsible. An investigation is expected to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.