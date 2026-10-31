BCCI Women Celebrates 50 Years Of Indian Women's Cricket, Shares First-Ever Playing XI List On Social Media | X

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Women took the fans down the memory lane as the Indian Women's Cricket celebrates 50 years of its journey in Test Cricket. BCCI Women shared a special list in its social media post on Saturday, sharing the first-ever Playing XI of India Women. BCCI commemorated the day when the Indian Women's Cricket Team first stepped onto the field for their first Test Match against West Indies, 50 years ago.

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First-Ever Playing XI

BCCI shared the post with the title "India's First-Ever Playing XI" and mentioned the names of the eleven players who were part of the historic Test match.

The team included Sandhya Mazumdar, Shobha Pandit, Fowzieh Khalili, Sudha Shah, Shantha Rangaswamy, Ujwala Nikam, Shubhangi Kulkarni, Susan Itticheria, Diana Edulji, Sharmila Chakraborty and Behroze Edulji.

Shantha Rangaswamy was the captain and led the team in the historic Test match, while Fowzieh Khalili was the wicket-keeper.

'Part Of History Books'

BCCI Women shared the post with the caption, "11 names forever part of the history books. Turning back the clock to this day 50 years ago as the Indian Women's Team took to the field for the first time in a Test vs West Indies."