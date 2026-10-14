'Bum Tweak': Australia Women's Cricketer Phoebe Litchfield's Hilarious Injury Explanation Goes Viral; VIDEO | X | @7Cricket

Australia Women's Cricket team player Phoebe Litchfield had a hilarious exchange with commentators during the third ODI between Australia Women and Bangladesh Women on Wednesday. The conversation turned funny as the commentators asked her about her absence from the playing eleven due to an injury. The hilarious reply from the cricketer left the commentators in splits.

Funny Chat

During the conversation, one of the commentators asked Litchfield, "What have you done to yourself, Pheebs? Why are you not playing today?" The Australian batter replied that she had suffered a "little bum tweak" while batting in the previous game.

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Her awkward description of the injury left the commentators amused. One of them jokingly asked, "Is that the medical term? Bum tweak." Litchfield played along and replied, "Yeah, yeah. Tweak the bum." The light-hearted exchange quickly went viral on social media.

Hip Strain

Phoebe Litchfield was ruled out of the third ODI against Bangladesh after suffering a low-grade hip strain. The injury has also raised concerns over her availability for Australia's upcoming T20I series against New Zealand which begins on Sunday.

Litchfield's fitness will be closely monitored ahead of the T20I series as Australia assess her recovery from the injury.

Match Details

The third ODI was played at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane. Australia won the toss and elected to field against Bangladesh in the final match of the three-game series.

Australia went on to win the third ODI by eight wickets, completing a 3-0 clean sweep of the series against Bangladesh. Bangladesh were bowled out for 172 in 49.5 overs, while Australia chased down the target of 173 in just 22.4 overs. Megan Schutt was named Player of the Series for her impressive performances, she also received the Player of the Match award.