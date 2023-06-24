 BCCI To Send Men's And Women's Teams For Upcoming Asian Games: Reports
BCCI To field men's and women's teams for the upcoming Asian Games, starting on September 23rd.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 24, 2023, 10:39 PM IST
article-image
Team India men's and women's teams are likely to participate in Asian Games. | (Credits: Twitter)

According to media reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has agreed to send a men's and women's team at the Asian Games this year. While the BCCI earlier expressed some commitment issues, it has now agreed to have matches in the T20 format in the event.

However, with the 2023 World Cup round about the same time, the men's team will have fringe players. Nevertheless, their female counterparts is expected to be in full strength. From September 23 to October 8, China's Hangzhou will host the Asian Games, and from October 5 to November 23, the ICC World Cup. Before June 30, the BCCI will send the Indian Olympic Association the list of players.

In both the 2010 and 2014 Asiads, cricket was played, however India did not enter a team. Cricket has been added to the schedule for the Hangzhou Games, which were originally scheduled for last year but were postponed owing to China's zero-Covid policy. Cricket was excluded from the 2018 Asiad in Jakarta.

Not the first time that India will field two teams at the same time:

The BCCI will have two national teams once again this year. In 1998, one squad participated in the Kuala Lumpur Commonwealth Games, while another met Pakistan in the Sahara Cup. A second-string Indian squad was captained by Shikhar Dhawan for a series in Sri Lanka in 2021. On the other hand, Virat Kohli-led Test side was in the UK preparing for a Test series against England.

The Indian men's team's next assignment is the tour of the West Indies where two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is will take place.

