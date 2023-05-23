 BCCI to plant 500 trees for each dot ball, viewers confused after broadcasters display special graphic
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 23, 2023, 09:46 PM IST
In the highly anticipated clash between the Chennai Super Kings and the Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 at the Chepauk, an interesting graphical representation caught the attention of viewers. Instead of the usual symbol for dot balls in the match, a special graphic featuring a tree was displayed. This unique graphic was introduced as part of the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI)'s commitment to plant 500 trees for every dot ball bowled in the IPL 2023 playoffs.

Dots replaced by trees

Viewers watching the broadcast of this high-profile match between the Chennai Super Kings and the Gujarat Titans were left puzzled when they noticed a distinctive change in the graphics displayed on the screen. The symbol representing dot balls in the over's column, usually seen at the bottom right, had been replaced by a small green tree. It was later revealed that this substitution was made to symbolise the BCCI's initiative of planting 500 trees for each dot ball delivered during the knockout stages of the tournament.

Match proceedings

Coming to the game, Ruturaj Gaikwad made a 44-ball 60 as Chennai Super Kings posted a competitive 172 for seven against Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League here on Tuesday.

Gaikwad and Devon Conway (40) gave CSK a good start but GT middle-order batters couldn't turn up the heat as wickets kept falling regularly.

CSK managed 35 off the last 3 overs with Ravindra Jadeja (22) playing a cameo to take them to a solid total.

Mohammed Shami (2/28) and Mohit Sharma (2/31) claimed two wickets each, while Rashid Khan (1/37), Noor Ahmed (1/29), Darshan Nalkande (1/44) claimed a wicket each.

