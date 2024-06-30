Jay Shah Announces Whopping ₹125 Crore Prize Money For India After T20 WC Triumph; Amount 6 Times More Than ICC's Cheque

The BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Sunday announced a massive cash prize of ₹125 crore for the victorious Indian team which lifted its second T20 World Cup trophy in Barbados on June 29.

Notably, the Indian team was awarded $2.45 million (₹20.42 crore) by the ICC for winning the tournament, which is a 34% jump from the previous edition. But the amount is still more than 6 times that the governing body.

In fact, it's even more than the combined prize money that the ICC had announced for all the teams in the tournament, i. e $11.25 million (₹93.5 crore).

"I am pleased to announce prize money of INR 125 Crores for Team India for winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

The team has showcased exceptional talent, determination, and sportsmanship throughout the tournament.

"Congratulations to all the players, coaches, and support staff for this outstanding achievement!" Shah tweeted.

BCCI set to felicitate victorious Indian team

Shah presented the World Cup trophy to Rohit Sharma at the post-match presentation before leaving the stage for the players to celebrate.

The BCCI is likely to plan a grand felicitation ceremony for the team and support staff in Mumbai when they return to India with the World Cup.

India defeated South Africa by 7 runs in the summit clash with Virat Kohli bagging Player of the Match Award. Jasprit Bumrah, who picked 2 crucial wickets in the final, was adjudged Player of the Tournament for his 15 scalps in total. This was India's second T20 World Cup win after 2007, when MS Dhoni lifted the trophy in the inaugural edition.

The Proteas meanwhile, took home the silver medal and $1.28 million (₹10.67 crore) for finishing as the runners-up in their maiden ICC tournament final.