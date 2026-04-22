BCCI President Mithun Manhas Pays Tribute To Pahalgam Attack Victims On First Anniversary |

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Mithun Manhas on Wednesday remembered the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, marking one year since the deadly attack, and wished the Almighty would provide strength to those 'still battling the loss of their family'.

“One year since the horrific terrorist attack on Hindu’s at Pahalgam. May Lord Shiva give strength to those who are still battling the loss of their loved ones !! #Neverforget #PahalgamAttack,” he wrote on X.

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The Pahalgam terror attack occurred on April 22, 2025, when 26 people were killed in a brutal massacre targeting tourists. The attack was carried out by The Resistance Front, an offshoot of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba. The attackers singled out victims after asking about their religion, forcing them to recite the Islamic ‘kalima’ to identify non-Muslims. Among those killed were 25 tourists and one local pony-ride operator who tried to save them.

Among the victims were several newly-married couples, and many were shot at close range in front of their families. In response to the attack, Indian armed forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ on May 6 and 7, carrying out what officials described as a focused, measured and non-escalatory military action targeting high-value terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

Following the operation, Pakistan responded with drone activity and shelling over the next week, targeting civilian and religious sites and schools. India subsequently carried out retaliatory strikes, including on radar installations in Lahore and facilities near Gujranwala.

After sustaining significant damage, Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations reached out to his Indian counterpart, urging a stop to military action. This led to a ceasefire understanding between the two sides on May 10, 2025.

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Despite the ceasefire, there were continued attempts involving waves of UAVs and small drones entering Indian civilian and military areas. These intrusions were intercepted, and the Indian armed forces responded firmly, with field commanders authorised to take appropriate action in case of any violations.

‘Operation Sindoor’ was a significant demonstration of India’s military and strategic capability, combining both military and non-military measures. The operation successfully neutralised terrorist threats, deterred further aggression and reinforced India’s zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism while maintaining strategic restraint.

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