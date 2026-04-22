IAF's Tejas & Sukhoi Aircraft Conduct Touch-and-Go Operations Amid 1st Anniversary Of Pahalgam Terror Attack

Sultanpur: The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday conducted touch-and-go aircraft operations and emergency landing drills on the Purvanchal Expressway in Sultanpur. Notably, today is also the first anniversary of the Pahalgam attack.

The fighter jet air show began at 2 pm on Wednesday on the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh. The first landing was by the Air Force’s C295 transport aircraft, which landed on the expressway’s runway. Then, a Jaguar performed aerobatics, according to Dainik Bhaskar.

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Why Is The Exercise Organised?

The exercise is organised to assess the expressway’s potential as an alternative runway during times of war or national emergencies.

Reportedly, nine Sukhoi, Mirage, and Tejas fighter jets will demonstrate take-offs and landings. A large crowd has gathered to watch the air show. A 5-kilometre area has been sealed off for the six-hour air show. The aerial light show, taking place in the dark of night, will be a special attraction for spectators, according to News 18 Hindi.

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Earlier, in June 2023, this exercise lasted for four hours. On November 16, 2021, PM Modi inaugurated the Purvanchal Expressway from Sultanpur. During the event, fighter jets like Sukhoi, Jaguar, and Mirage performed aerial maneuvers for about an hour. PM Modi himself landed on the airstrip from an Air Force Hercules aircraft.

About Purvanchal Expressway

The 341-km-long Purvanchal Expressway, from Lucknow to Ghazipur, cost ₹22,494.66 crore. Construction began in October 2018 and was completed in September 2021.