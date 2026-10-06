BCCI Invites Applications For Men's Selection Committee; Ajit Agarkar's Replacement As Chief Selector Likely

BCCI Invites Applications Likely For Ajit Agarkar's Replacement As Chief Selector | X

BCCI sets October 14 deadline for applications as eligible candidates must meet experience criteria and undergo an interview process to replace Ajit Agarkar

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited applications for one position on its Men's Selection Committee likely to replace Ajit Agarkar as Chief Selector on Tuesday. The application process has been initiated following the end of Ajit Agarkar's tenure as chairman of selectors.

As per the media release, the selected member will be responsible for choosing India's senior men's team for Test matches, One Day Internationals (ODIs), T20 Internationals and other formats.

The committee member will also help identify talented players and build a strong pool of players for the national team. The role includes watching domestic and international matches, assessing players and contributing to team selection across formats.

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The selected member will also attend team meetings, travel to matches and submit quarterly reports on the team’s performance to the BCCI Apex Council. Addressing the media about team selection and appointing the captain for each format will also be part of the responsibilities.

Candidates Must Meet The Eligibility Criteria

According to the BCCI, applicants must have played at least seven Test matches, or 30 first-class matches, or 10 One Day Internationals and 20 first-class matches.

Candidates must also have retired from cricket at least five years ago. Anyone who has served on a BCCI Cricket Committee for a total of five years will not be eligible for the position.

The BCCI has announced one vacancy and asked eligible candidates to submit their applications by 5 PM IST on October 14, 2026. Applications can be submitted through the link provided by the board.

After screening and shortlisting, selected candidates will be invited for personal interviews as part of the further evaluation process.