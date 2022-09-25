BCCI Elections: Indian cricket board announces schedule

The BCCI elections has officially kicked off with the electoral officer announcing the schedule.
According to a report in Cricbuzz, a seven-page notification was distributed among the state associations on Saturday (September 24), which states that the deadline for the state units to nominate their members was Saturday (September 24) and the nominations are to be filed on October 11 and 12. The elections will be held in Mumbai on October 18, the day of the BCCI Annual General Meeting (AGM).
Election schedule
September 24: Call for Members to File Applications to Nominate their Representative
October 4: Deadline for Members to File Applications to Nominate their Representative
October 5: Release of Draft Electoral Roll
October 6 & 7: Submission of Objections to Names in the Draft Electoral Roll
October 10: Examination of Objections and Decisions; Release of Final Electoral Roll
October 11 & 12: Window to File Nomination Application (to Be filed in person)
October 13: Scrutiny of Nomination Applications
October 13: Announcement of List of Validly Nominated Candidates
October 14: Withdrawal of Nominations (in person)
October 15: Announcement of List of Contesting Candidates
October 18: BCCI Election
October 18: Declaration of Results
