BCCI Donates Hong Kong Sixes 2026 Earnings To Support Wheelchair, Blind And Deaf Cricket In India | X

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to donate its earnings from the Hong Kong Sixes 2026 to three organisations promoting cricket among persons with disabilities on Thursday. The beneficiaries are the Wheelchair Cricket India Association, Cricket Association for the Blind in India and Indian Deaf Cricket Association.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said the board believes its responsibility goes beyond promoting cricket and aims to make the sport more inclusive. He added that the initiative will help create opportunities for players with disabilities and support the growth of cricket at different levels.

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The 2026 Hong Kong Cricket Sixes was held from October 30 to November 1, featuring 12 international teams. Cricket Hong Kong, China thanked ICC Chairman Jay Shah and the BCCI for their contribution towards developing the game and supporting inclusive cricket.

Cricket Hong Kong, China shared a post on social media and said, "Cricket is for everyone. BCCI Donates its participation fees for the Hong Kong Sixes 2026 to three charities: The Wheelchair Cricket India Association, the Cricket Association for the Blind in India and the Indian Deaf Cricket Association, in its mission to make cricket accessible for all abilities."

The board also stated, "Thank you to Mr Jay Shah, ICC Chair and to Mr Devajit Saikia, Secretary, BCCI, for their support to this initiative and to the development of Associate Cricket."