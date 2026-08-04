BCCI Bids Farewell To Team India Assistant Coach Ryan Ten Doeschate And Fielding Coach T Dilip | X

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday has bid farewell to Assistant Coach Ryan ten Doeschate and Fielding Coach T Dilip, thanking them for their valuable contributions to Team India.

In a heartfelt social media post, the BCCI praised both coaches for their dedication and hard work behind the scenes. It said that they played an important role in the team's journey and success.

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The BCCI wrote, "Thank you, Assistant Coach Ryan ten Doeschate and Fielding Coach T Dilip, for your invaluable contributions to #TeamIndia. Your dedication, professionalism and tireless efforts behind the scenes have played a big role in the team's journey and success. Wishing you both every success in the next chapter of your careers."

Ryan ten Doeschate served as Team India's assistant coach and was part of the support staff across formats. T Dilip, who worked as the team's fielding coach, became well known for improving India's fielding standards and for his unique post-match medal presentations that celebrated outstanding fielding performances.

With this message, the BCCI officially marked the end of their tenure with Team India. Fans and members of the cricket community also thanked the two coaches for their contributions and wished them success in their future careers.