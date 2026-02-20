BCCI Backs Global Roadmap To Strengthen Cricket For Blind, Boosts Support For India’s Visually Impaired Teams

ICC Chairman Jay Shah along with the players of Indian women’s blind cricket team | File Photo

Bengaluru, February 20, 2026: The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) expresses its sincere appreciation to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for its historic commitment to the sport.

India’s visually impaired cricketers build global legacy

Over the past decade, India’s visually impaired cricketers have established an extraordinary legacy on the global stage, winning multiple Men’s World Cup titles since 2012 and securing a historic inaugural Women’s World Cup triumph.

The BCCI’s formal backing now ensures that this success is not only celebrated but sustained and elevated through structured support at the highest level.

BCCI outlines key areas of support

To further strengthen the journey of India’s visually impaired cricketers, the BCCI has committed to supporting both the Men’s and Women’s National Teams, specifically focusing on:

a) Provision of international travel and accommodation for two overseas tournaments annually for each team (Men & Women).

b) Provision of accommodation for home and visiting teams during bilateral series in India.

c) Exclusive access to BCCI-supported stadiums and grounds for domestic and international fixtures, ensuring world-class playing conditions and professional standards.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah’s role highlighted

This significant milestone follows a series of constructive discussions led by Mr Jay Shah, Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC), whose continued advocacy for inclusive growth in cricket has been instrumental in shaping this collaboration.

Mr Shah engaged closely with CABI leadership, including Dr Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar (Chairman) and Mr Shailender Yadav (General Secretary), to ensure that blind cricket receives the structural support it rightfully deserves.

Mr Jay Shah has consistently emphasised that cricket’s growth must be inclusive and reflective of the spirit of the game. His guidance has helped translate that belief into tangible institutional support, reinforcing India’s role not only as a global cricketing powerhouse but as a leader in making the sport accessible to all.

Partnership to strengthen global promotion of blind cricket

This partnership helps CABI bridge the gap in support it receives through CSR grants, enabling it to more effectively promote cricket for the blind on the global stage, particularly by organising tournaments and supporting participation in away series. It will further strengthen and expand the promotion of cricket for the blind worldwide.

Also Watch:

“We are sincerely thankful to the BCCI and to Mr Jay Shah for their collaboration and for valuing the journey of our cricketers,” said Dr Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar.

“To have the support of the BCCI is a moment of great pride for all of us at CABI and a true ‘feather in the cap’ for our players. Together, we can ensure that blind cricket in India continues to grow and inspire many more.”