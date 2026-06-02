BCCI Appoints Former India All-Rounder Sairaj Bahutule As Senior Men's Team Spin Bowling Coach Across All Formats |

Mumbai, June 2: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced the appointment of former India all-rounder Sairaj Bahutule as the spin bowling coach of the senior men's national team. He will guide India's next generation of spinners across formats.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Sairaj Bahutule as the Spin Bowling Coach of the Indian Cricket Team (Senior Men)," BCCI said in a statement.

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BCCI appoints Sairaj Bahutule as India's Spin Bowling Coach.



More Details 🔽 | #TeamIndiahttps://t.co/DYgHNIX7E5 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 2, 2026

Bahutule, who played for India in two Tests and eight One-Day Internationals, steps into this role after gaining extensive coaching experience in domestic, pathway, and international cricket.

The former Mumbai player had a notable first-class career lasting nearly two decades, during which he scored 6,176 runs and took 630 wickets, earning a reputation as one of the best all-rounders in the domestic circuit.

Reacting to his appointment, Bahutule expressed pride in getting another chance to serve Indian cricket. "It is a tremendous honour to be appointed as the Spin Bowling Coach of the Indian Men's Cricket Team. Representing India as a player was a matter of immense pride, and the opportunity to contribute to Indian Cricket once again in a coaching capacity is deeply special. I look forward to working with the players and supporting the team's pursuit of excellence across formats," he said.

After retiring, Bahutule became one of Indian cricket's most respected coaches. He held head coaching positions with Vidarbha, Kerala, Gujarat, and Bengal. He also served as a spin-bowling coach for IPL teams like Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings.

His work in developing talent has been significant, including his role as bowling coach during India's successful ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup campaign in 2022 and as part of the coaching staff for the 2024 edition.

Bahutule also worked closely with India A and the senior men's team as a specialist bowling coach on several occasions. From 2021 to 2024, he was an essential part of the coaching staff at the BCCI's National Cricket Academy, now known as the Centre of Excellence, where he helped nurture emerging talent.

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