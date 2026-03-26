BCCI Announces Team India's Fixtures For 2026-27 Home Season | File pic

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has unveiled the fixtures for Team India (Senior Men) international home season 2026-27.

The upcoming home season promises an exciting and action-packed calendar, featuring four visiting teams — West Indies, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and Australia — in a multi-format schedule. The season will comprise 22 international matches in 17 cities, offering fans across the country the opportunity to witness top-quality international cricket.

The season will commence with the West Indies tour of India, starting on September 27, 2026. The tour will feature a three-match ODI series followed by a five-match T20I series. The ODIs will be played in Trivandrum, Guwahati and New Chandigarh, before the action shifts to the T20Is, which will be hosted across Lucknow, Ranchi, Indore, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

India will then host Sri Lanka in December 2026 for a white-ball series comprising three ODIs and as many T20Is. The ODI leg will be played in Delhi, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, while Rajkot, Cuttack and Pune will host the T20Is.

At the start of the new year, Zimbabwe will tour India for a three-match ODI series in January 2027. The matches will be held in Kolkata, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

The season will culminate with the prestigious and much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy, featuring a five-match Test series against Australia, beginning on January 21, 2027, in Nagpur. The contest will then move to Chennai, Guwahati, Ranchi and Ahmedabad, promising a compelling battle between two of the premier sides in world cricket.