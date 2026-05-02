BCCI Announces India's Squads For Women's T20 World Cup 2026, England T20Is And Test At Lord's Starting July 10 | X @BCCIWomen

The Women’s Selection Committee met at the BCCI HQ on Saturday 2nd May, 2026, in Mumbai to select India’s squads for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, the three-match T20I series against England, and the Test against England.

The England tour will commence with a three-match T20I series against the hosts. India will then compete in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026. The team will begin their World Cup campaign against Pakistan in Birmingham on June 14, 2026 and then face the Netherlands in Leeds on June 17, followed by South Africa in Manchester on June 21. India will next take on Bangladesh at the same venue on June 25 before moving to Lord’s for their final group-stage match against Australia on June 28.

🎥 The moment #TeamIndia's squad for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 was revealed 🙌



🗣️ BCCI Honorary Secretary Mr Devajit Saikia @lonsaikia announced India's 1️⃣5️⃣-member squad for the highly-awaited #T20WorldCup 🇮🇳#WomenInBlue pic.twitter.com/bf2cKyg2Yo — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) May 2, 2026

India will also play a Test against England at the Lord’s Cricket Ground starting July 10.

SALMAN ANSARI

India’s squad for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 and T20I series against England: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), Sree Charani, Yastika Bhatia (WK), Nandni Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav.

Note: Amanjot Kaur and Kashvee Gautam were not available for selection due to injury.

India’s squad for Test against England: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Varma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Pratika Rawal, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), Sree Charani, Yastika Bhatia (WK), Nandni Sharma, Harleen Deol, Renuka Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, Sneh Rana.

SALMAN ANSARI

The announcement was followed by a press conference addressed by Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Chairperson of the Women’s Selection Committee, Amita Sharma, and BCCI Secretary Mr Devajit Saikia. The links for the same are given below: Credit - BCCI

Video – https://we.tl/t-hn9AfNGkXPWWTnLZ

Audio – https://we.tl/t-PnY9Y5kZu35OdeVN