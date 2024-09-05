 BCCI AGM To Take Place On September 29, Secretary Election Not On Agenda
Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, September 05, 2024, 07:00 PM IST
article-image
Jay Shah | Credits: Twitter

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will be held in Bengaluru on September 29, says a report.

As per the protocol, notice for the AGM, which will coincide with the inauguration of the High Performance Centre in the city, were sent to the state associations on Thursday, according to the Cricbuzz report.

It further claims that there won’t be any election for the post of the secretary that will be vacant from December 1, following the unopposed appointment of Jay Shah as the independent chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) last month.

The report indicated that BCCI will call a Special General Meeting (SGM) to elect the new secretary.

Notable items on the agenda for the AGM:

With the naming of the Secretary of BCCI out of the agenda, the items on the list are electing and inducting a couple of representatives in the governing council of IPL, introducing one representative from the Indian Cricketers' Association in the Governing Council, adopting the annual budget, and naming the Ombudsman and Ethics Officer.

The AGM is also tasked with the responsibility of appointing a Cricket Committee and Standing committee, as made it relevant by the Constitution. Aside from that, it will also name the Umpires Committee.

(With inputs from IANS)

