'Bazball Was A Failure': Sir Geoffrey Boycott Blasts England's Approach After Defeat In Vizag Test

Former England opener Geoffrey Boycott believes that Bazball massively failed as Ben Stokes and co. sustained a defeat in the 2nd Test against India in Vishakhapatnam. Boycott also questioned England's overly-aggressive approach and reckons they haven't learned their lessons from a similar approach despite failing in 2023 Ashes series.

Chasing a massive 399 in the 4th innings of the Test, England started well with a 50-run partnership between Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett. While Crawley scored a steadfast 73, he failed to receive support from the middle-order batters. England eventually were bowled out for 292 as Jasprit Bumrah claimed 9 wickets in the match.

"Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes are besotted with attack, attack, attack. It’s as if they say ‘If we can’t win, we will go down in glorious failure instead.’ But there is no glory in failure or defeat. Bazball is great entertainment when it comes off. But once you believe in an ideal over substance then you have lost the plot. Today England gave the match away. Bazball was a failure," he wrote in his column for The Telegraph.