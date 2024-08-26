'Battle With Chikungunya Has Taken A Toll On My Body': Badminton Player HS Prannoy Takes Break To Focus On Recovery

HS Prannoy |

Seasoned Indian shuttler HS Prannoy on Monday said he is taking a break from the sport to allow his body to fully recover from the effects of chikungunya, which had adversely impacted his performance at the Paris Olympics.

The 32-year-old, a 2022 Thomas Cup title winner and a world and Asian Games bronze-medallist, had been laid low by a week-long bout of the mosquito-borne viral disease that causes severe pain in the joints just ahead of the Paris Olympics.

Life Update 🚨

Unfortunately, the battle with Chikungunya has taken a toll on my body, leaving me with persistent pains that make it impossible to compete at my best. After careful consideration with my team, I've decided to withdraw from some of the upcoming tournaments to focus… pic.twitter.com/24JXMQnIgo — PRANNOY HS (@PRANNOYHSPRI) August 26, 2024

"Unfortunately, the battle with chikungunya has taken a toll on my body, leaving me with persistent pains that make it impossible to compete at my best," Prannoy wrote on X.

"After careful consideration with my team, I've decided to withdraw from some of the upcoming tournaments to focus on recovery. Thank you for your understanding and support during this challenging time. I’ll be back stronger," he added.

HS Prannoy also had a stomach disorder and back injury

Prannoy, however, did not provide a time line for his recovery or mentioned the tournaments he has withdrawn from.

The Kerala shutler, who won the world championship bronze in 2023, had been ravaged by a spate of illnesses, including a chronic stomach disorder and a nagging back injury.

At the Paris Games, despite not being fully fit, Prannoy won both his Group matches to progress to the round of 16. He, however, went down to compatriot Lakshya Sen in the pre-quarterfinal.