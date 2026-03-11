Basketball Star Falls Into Cheerleader's Lap, Dragged Away By Teammates As He Apologises Repeatedly; Video Viral | X

Las Vegas, March 10: A video is going viral from a basketball game where a player fell into the lap of the opposite team's cheerleader after scoring a basket. His teammates had to drag him away as he kept on apologising to the girls repeatedly. The video is being widely shared on social media and several internet users are accusing the basketball star of flirting with the cheerleaders.

Incident Details

The incident occurred during Gonzaga's game against the Oregon State Beavers men's basketball at Orleans Arena. While chasing the ball near the baseline after a lay-up attempt, Mario Saint-Supery was unable to slow down and crashed into the courtside area and landed directly into the lap of the Oregon State cheerleader.

Viral Video

Mario Saint-Supery who is a freshman guard for the Gonzaga Bulldogs men's basketball went viral after the incident occurred during the West Coast Conference tournament. He had to be dragged away by his teammates as he was repeatedly apologising to the girl after he accidentally fell into her lap.

Teammates Drag Him Back To The Court

Saint-Supery appeared visibly embarrassed and kept apologising after the collision. However, with the game still in progress, his teammates stepped in to bring him back to the court.

Senior guard Jalen Warley helped him up, while forward Graham Ike grabbed his arm and pulled him away, asking him to focus on the game.

Social Media Reacts

The video of the incident went viral on social media and the fans reacted with humour and awkward moment. Many users joked that it was a "Perfect landing", while others praised the player for immediately apologising to the cheerleader.

Who Is Mario Saint-Supery?

Saint Supery hails from Malaga in Spain. he joined Gonzaga after making a name for himself in the European basketball and was previously named MVP of the 2022 FIBA U-16 European Championship.