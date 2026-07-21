Basketball Pole Collapses On 24-Year-Old In Gurugram, CCTV Footage Goes Viral | VIDEO

A game of basketball almost turned fatal for a man in Gurugram after a pole collapsed on him. The 24-year-old victim, identified as Kartik Dalal, a resident of up-market Antkrish Heights. was playing at the court on Sunday evening when a basketball pole collapsed on him.

Dalal was trapped under the structure and then rushed to a private hospital where he is undergoing treatment. A CCTV video of the entire incident is going viral on social media.

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Dalal is set to have suffered three fractures to his spine after fellow players rushed to lift the pole and rescue him from underneath. His family has approached the police but no FIR has been field as of yet.

“My brother was simply playing basketball with his friends when the pole suddenly collapsed on him. He has suffered three major spinal fractures. This could have claimed his life. This is gross negligence on the part of the builder, the maintenance agency, RWA and everyone responsible for the upkeep of the premises," Tamanna Dalal, Kartik's sister, told the Times of India.

The Antkrish Heights Buyers' Association has alleged negligence in the maintenance of common facilities and has called for a thorough inquiry into the incident. The association has also demanded an independent audit of the society’s maintenance practices, stating that a comprehensive review is necessary to assess the upkeep of shared infrastructure and identify any lapses that may have contributed to the incident.