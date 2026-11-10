Barcelona Star Lamine Yamal's Girlfriend Ines Garcia Reveals Recurring Herpes Problem In Candid Post

Lamine Yamal's Girlfriend Ines Garcia Opens Up About Herpes Outbreak |

Lamine Yamal's girlfriend, Spanish model and influencer Ines Garcia, has shared a personal health update after experiencing a herpes outbreak. Garcia took to her Instagram Story on Saturday to reveal that the condition had returned after a long period without symptoms.

Ines Garcia Reveals Herpes Outbreak

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Garcia shared a picture of herself with what appeared to be medicinal cream applied around her nose and nostrils. Explaining her condition, she revealed that it had been quite some time since she last experienced a herpes outbreak. However, the infection has now returned, with visible symptoms around her nose.

"It had been a long time since I'd had a herpes outbreak… Do you remember about a year ago??" Garcia wrote in her Instagram Story, according to an English translation of her Spanish-language post.

What is herpes?

Herpes is a common viral infection caused by the herpes simplex virus (HSV), which can cause painful or itchy blisters and sores around the mouth, lips, genitals and other parts of the body. There are two main types: HSV-1, which usually causes oral herpes or cold sores, and HSV-2, which primarily causes genital herpes.

The infection is lifelong, as the virus remains in the body even after the visible symptoms disappear, and outbreaks can return after months or even years.

Who Is Lamine Yamal's Girlfriend Ines Garcia?

Garcia is a Spanish model and social media influencer who has attracted considerable attention because of her relationship with Barcelona and Spain football star Lamine Yamal. The couple have made headlines through their social media activity, with Garcia's posts about the young footballer often attracting attention.

Yamal, meanwhile, continues to establish himself as one of football's biggest young talents after emerging as a key player for Barcelona and the Spanish national team. The forward has also attracted significant attention away from the pitch because of his high-profile relationship.