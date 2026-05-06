Bank Shield T20 Cricket Tournament 2026: Harsh Aghav’s Unbeaten 92 Guides Bank Of Baroda To Title Victory

Photo 1: The triumphant Bank of Baroda players pose with their trophies along with Chief Guest Puneet Pancholy, Chief General Manager, RBI and Guest of Honour Sameer Dighe, former Indian cricketer. Photo 2: Player of the Tournament, Harsh Aghav of Bank of Baroda. |

Mumbai, May 6, 2026: Harsh Aghav smashed a brilliant unbeaten 92 runs and steered Bank of Baroda to a comfortable 6-wicket victory over hosts Reserve Bank of India Recreation Club in the Elite Division final of the 64th Sir Benegal Rama Rau RBI Bank Shield T20 Cricket Tournament 2026, organised by RBI under the auspices of the MCA and played at the Mumbai Police Gymkhana ground on Wednesday.

BoB chase down 158-run target comfortably

Chasing a target of 158 to win, Aghav played a stellar innings from 41 balls, which included six hits to the boundary ropes and eight powerful sixes that anchored his team to victory. Aghav's teammate Nutun Goel chipped in with 21 runs, while RBI's Anuj Giri claimed 2 wickets for 25 runs.

RBI restricted to 157 for 8 in final

Earlier, RBI, electing to bat first, were restricted to 157 for 8 wickets in 20 overs. Ameya Dandekar was RBI's leading scorer with 40 runs, Sairaj Nair scored an unbeaten 23 runs, Tejas Kalyankar scored 22 runs, and Ganesh Masurkar’s 21 runs added respectability to the total. Bank of Baroda bowler Irfan Umair took 2 wickets for 23 runs.

Also Watch:

Brief scores

Reserve Bank of India Recreation Club 157 for 8, 20 overs (Ameya Dandekar 40, Sairaj Nair 23*, Tejas Kalyankar 22, Ganesh Masurkar 21; Irfan Umair 2 for 23) lost to Bank of Baroda 158 for 4, 17.5 overs (Harsh Aghav 92* (41 balls, 6x4, 8x6), Nutun Goel 21; Anuj Giri 2 for 25).

Result: Bank of Baroda won by 6 wickets.

Player of the tournament: Harsh Aghav (Bank of Baroda).

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/