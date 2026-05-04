Bank Shield Cricket Tournament 2026: Vishwas Krishna’s Unbeaten 110 Powers RBI ‘B’ To 96-Run Win Over Thomas Cook

Opener Vishwas Krishna (left) who scored an unbeaten 110 runs is presented with the Man of the Match medal by Sachin Tambe, Outdoor Secretary, RBI Sports Club | File Photo

Mumbai, May 4: Hosts Reserve Bank of India (RBI) 'B', powered by opening bat Vishwas Krishna's splendid unbeaten century knock of 110 runs (66 balls, 14x4), registered a thumping 96-run victory against Thomas Cook SC in a Plate Division match of the 64th Sir Benegal Rama Rau Bank Shield T20 Cricket Tournament 2026, organised by Reserve Bank of India under the auspices of MCA and played at Oval Maidan.

RBI 'B' posts massive total

Electing to bat first, RBI piled up a massive total of 204 for just one wicket in 20 overs.

Krishna's innings came from 66 balls and was studded with 14 hits to the boundary ropes. Ketan Dangar played a good supporting role, contributing an unbeaten 54 runs to swell the RBI total.

Thomas Cook fall short in chase

Faced with a stiff challenge to score 205 for a win, Thomas Cook were unable to rise to the challenge and could only manage to reach 108 for 8 wickets in 20 overs. Jaydeep Dasan 28 runs and Dnyeshwar Mane unbeaten 22 runs were the only two batters to get some runs. RBI bowling attack, Shahbaaz Khan 3 for 13, Ashish Gangwal 2 for 2, and Ketan Dangar 2 for 19 picked up the wickets.

Other match results

Brief scores: State Bank of India 110 all out, 19.5 overs (Pragnesh Kanpillewar 41, Abhijit Salgaonkar 27; Sushant Shetty 4 for 15, Alok Shastri 3 for 27, Akash Kharvi 2 for 20) lost to Citi Bank 112 for 2, 14.4 overs (Puneet Gamnani 46*, Rahul Soni 45). Result: Citi Bank won by 8 wickets.

Reserve Bank of India 'B' 204 for 1, 20 overs (Vishwas Krishna 110* (66 balls, 14x4), Ketan Dangar 54*, Sandeep V. 23) beat Thomas Cook 108 for 8, 20 overs (Jaydeep Dasan 28, Dnyeshwar Mane 22*; Shahbaaz Khan 3 for 13, Ashish Gangwal 2 for 2, Ketan Dangar 2 for 19). Result: Reserve Bank won by 96 runs.

Also Watch:

JP Morgan 185 for 6, 20 overs (Raj Gohil 60 (31 balls, 7x4, 1x6), Ankit Gupta 59 (35 balls, 8x4), Deepankar Krity 21; Amar Narkar 3 for 27, Jitendra Yadav 2 for 40) beat IndusInd Bank 135 for 8, 20 overs (Amir Angne 41, Narendra Vishwakarma 35; Mithilesh Vyas 2 for 20). JP Morgan won by 50 runs.