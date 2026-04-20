Bank Shield Cricket Tournament 2026: Nikhil Khare Stars In ICICI Bank’s 130-Run Win

Nikhil Khare’s 94 powers ICICI Bank to a commanding 130-run win over IndusInd Bank in Mumbai | Reperesentatioanal Image

Mumbai, April 20: Opening batsman Nikhil Khare's composed knock of 94 runs (56 balls, 12x4, 1x6) was the highlight of ICICI Bank's 130-run win against IndusInd Bank in a Plate Group first-round match of the 64th Sir Benegal Rama Rau Bank Shield Cricket Tournament 2026, organised by RBI Sports Club under the auspices of MCA and played at Oval Maidan.

Khare powers ICICI to big total

Deciding to bat first, ICICI Bank, riding on the solid batting performance of Khare, posted a massive total of 219 for 8 wickets from their stipulated 20 overs.

Khare's teammate Samar Raj contributed 32 runs. IndusInd bowlers Ganesh Daund (3 for 33), Vishal Adakata (2 for 27) and Sachin Thamankar (2 for 43) managed to pick wickets.

IndusInd falter in chase

In reply, IndusInd Bank, chasing a stiff target of 220 runs for victory, failed miserably with the bat and were restricted to 89 runs for 8 wickets in 20 overs.

IndusInd opener Amar Narkar was the only batsman to score, remaining unbeaten on 56 runs (65 balls, 6x4). The other batters lost their wickets cheaply.

ICICI bowlers Gaurav Pradhan (3 for 14) and Sahil Madgaonkar (3 for 16) took wickets to secure their big win.

Also Watch:

Read Also Kotak Mahindra Bank Edges Standard Chartered By 3 Wickets In RBI Sports Club Shield Tournament

Match summary

Brief scores: ICICI Bank 219 for 8, 20 overs (Nikhil Khare 94 (56 balls, 12x4, 1x6), Samar Raj 32; Ganesh Daund 3 for 33, Vishal Adakata 2 for 27, Sachin Thamankar 2 for 43) beat IndusInd Bank 89 for 8, 20 overs (Amar Narkar 56* (65 balls, 6x4); Gaurav Pradhan 3 for 14, Sahil Madgaonkar 3 for 16). Result: ICICI Bank won by 130 runs.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/