Bank Shield Cricket Tournament 2026: Central Bank Of India Thrash New India Assurance By 86 Runs At Cross Maidan

Central Bank of India's Gautam Sathe is presented with Player of the Match medal | File Photo

Mumbai, April 24: Central Bank of India scored a massive 86-run victory over New India Assurance in an Elite Group match of the 64th Sir Benegal Rama Rau Bank Shield Cricket Tournament 2026, conducted by RBI Sports Club under the auspices of MCA, and played at the Cross Maidan on Friday.

Sathe, Parmar power strong total

Batting first, Central Bank, boosted by Gautam Sathe's 50-ball 93 runs, piled up a challenging total of 194 runs for 4 wickets in 20 overs. Pratham Parmar scored an unbeaten 56 runs and Shravan Mhatre added 34 runs to lift the innings.

Bowlers seal dominant win

Later, New India Assurance were dismissed for 108 runs in 17.1 overs. Pratham Salaskar top-scored with 40 runs. Central Bank bowlers Kaustubh Tathare 2 for 5, Pratham Parmar 2 for 18 and Shravan Mhatre 2 for 25 took most of the wickets.

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Brief scores: Central Bank of India 194 for 4, 20 overs (Gautam Sathe 93 (50-balls, 10x4, 2x6), 56* (30-balls, 3x4, 3x6), Shravan Mhatre 34; Chetan Wagh 2 for 32) beat New India Assurance 108 all out, 17.1 overs (Pratham Salaskar 40; Kaustubh Tathare 2 for 5, Pratham Parmar 2 for 18, Shravan Mhatre 2 for 25). Result: Central Bank of India won by 86 runs.

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