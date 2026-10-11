Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud Achieves Historic Feat With Stunning Test Hat-Trick Against Afghanistan | VIDEO

Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud etched his name into the country's cricketing history by becoming the first fast bowler from Bangladesh to claim a Test hat-trick. The right-arm seamer achieved the remarkable feat against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi, producing a sensational triple-wicket maiden to dismantle the opposition's lower order.

Mahmud's historic performance made him only the third Bangladeshi bowler to take a hat-trick in Test cricket.

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Hasan Mahmud Scripts History With Maiden Test Hat-Trick

Mahmud began his hat-trick by dismissing Ismat Alam with a sharp delivery that shattered his stumps. He followed it up by inducing an outside edge from Qais Ahmad, with wicketkeeper Litton Das completing an excellent low catch to his right. The Bangladesh pacer then trapped Zia-ur-Rehman lbw, with the decision confirmed after a successful Decision Review System (DRS) appeal.

The three consecutive wickets sealed Mahmud's place in Bangladesh's cricketing history, marking a significant milestone for the country's fast-bowling department. Having made his Test debut in early 2024, the pacer has impressed with his disciplined line and length, movement off the pitch and ability to generate late swing. He had also demonstrated his wicket-taking ability with a five-wicket haul against Pakistan earlier in his career.

Bangladesh have traditionally relied on their spinners to deliver breakthroughs, particularly on the slow and turning surfaces often encountered at home. However, the team has gradually developed a stronger pace-bowling attack, with seamers increasingly playing an important role in challenging conditions both at home and overseas.

Mahmud's landmark achievement underlines the progress made by Bangladesh's fast bowlers over the years. Before Mahmud's historic effort, Bangladesh had witnessed two other hat-tricks in the longest format, both claimed by spinners. Alok Kapali achieved the feat against Pakistan in 2003, while off-spinner Sohag Gazi took a hat-trick against New Zealand in 2013.