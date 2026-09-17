Bangladesh Reach Asian Games 2026 Women’s Cricket Semifinals After China Clash Abandoned |

Nisshin: Bangladesh secured a place in the semifinals of the women’s cricket competition at the Asian Games after their quarterfinal against China was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to wet outfield here on Thursday.

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Despite the rain stopping early, persistent moisture on the outfield at Korogi Sports Park prevented any play. The officials conducted inspections before deciding that the conditions were not suitable for the match to go ahead.

With no result possible, Bangladesh progressed to the last four by virtue of their higher seeding in the tournament regulations. The Nigar Sultana Joty-led side is ranked 10th in the ICC Women’s T20I rankings, while China are placed 36th.

Bangladesh will now meet the winner of the quarterfinal between defending champions India and hosts Japan in the semifinal on September 20.

India, who won the women’s cricket gold medal at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games, entered the knockout stage directly along with Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Hosts Japan also received direct entry into the quarterfinals.

Malaysia, Thailand and China secured their places in the last eight through the qualifying tournament.

The other quarterfinals will see Sri Lanka take on Malaysia, while Pakistan will face Thailand. The winners of those two matches will meet in the other semifinal.

The ongoing women’s cricket competition is being played in the T20 format and carries full international status. The tournament runs from September 17 to 22, with the men’s competition scheduled from September 24 to October 1.

Cricket is making its fourth appearance at the Asian Games, having previously featured at Guangzhou 2010, Incheon 2014 and Hangzhou 2023. India won both the men’s and women’s gold medals in Hangzhou.

The Asian Games competition also comes as cricket prepares for its return to the Olympic programme at the Los Angeles 2028 Games, which will mark the sport’s first Olympic appearance since 1900.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)