Why Was Lionel Messi Angry? Heated Exchange With MLS Commissioner Sparks Fan Speculation | Video

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Lionel Messi was involved in a tense exchange with Major League Soccer commissioner Don Garber during Inter Miami's Campeones Cup celebrations following their 2-0 victory over Cruz Azul. The Argentine superstar appeared visibly animated as he spoke to Garber shortly after the trophy presentation.

Videos from the celebrations showed Messi approaching the MLS commissioner and appearing to point his finger while speaking to him. The Inter Miami captain then walked away before reportedly returning for another exchange, with teammate Luis Suarez eventually seen guiding him away.

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The exact reason behind Messi's apparent frustration has not been publicly confirmed. However, the incident quickly sparked speculation among fans on social media, with some suggesting it could have been connected to issues involving Inter Miami. Neither Messi nor MLS has confirmed what was discussed during the exchange.

The incident came after Messi played a starring role in Inter Miami's 2-0 Campeones Cup victory over Cruz Azul. The 39-year-old opened the scoring in the 24th minute, heading home a Luis Suarez cross, before later providing the corner from which Casemiro scored the second goal in the 81st minute.

Messi was named Campeones Cup MVP after finishing with a goal and an assist as Inter Miami added another trophy to their collection. However, his animated interaction with Garber became one of the biggest talking points from the celebrations, with fans continuing to speculate over what prompted the apparent disagreement.