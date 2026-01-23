 Bangladesh Cricket Players Reportedly Left Powerless As Off-Field Decisions End Their ICC T20 World Cup Hopes
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsBangladesh Cricket Players Reportedly Left Powerless As Off-Field Decisions End Their ICC T20 World Cup Hopes

Bangladesh Cricket Players Reportedly Left Powerless As Off-Field Decisions End Their ICC T20 World Cup Hopes

Bangladesh cricket faced a heartbreaking setback as players watched their T20 World Cup 2026 hopes vanish due to administrative decisions. Despite their willingness to compete, the Bangladesh Cricket Board and government refused to send the team to India over security concerns. Captain Litton Das and teammates were left powerless, witnessing their World Cup dream slip away off the field.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 04:32 PM IST
article-image
Image: Asia Cup/X

It was a sobering moment for Bangladesh cricket as players were left watching their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 hopes fade, with emotions running high and few options left to influence the outcome. Despite their strong desire to compete, the national side found itself powerless as administrative decisions overrode their involvement in the tournament.

Bangladesh’s top players, including captain Litton Das, wore hollow smiles as they left the team hotel, reflecting the disappointment that comes with a dream slipping away not through play but paperwork. With the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and government authorities aligned in refusing to send the team to India for their scheduled matches, primarily due to unresolved security concerns, the players’ views were reportedly given little weight.

Read Also
Bangladesh Refuses To Play T20 World Cup Matches In India Despite ICC Rejection, Confirms BCB...
article-image
Read Also
Bangladesh Fans Launch Petition To Urge ICC To Reconsider T20 World Cup 2026 Venue, Gains More Than...
article-image

According to Cricbuzz reports, the meeting called with the team’s sports adviser, Asif Nazrul, was more informational than consultative, with decisions already made before players could voice their opinions. Many of the squad were in favour of playing if possible, but this had no bearing on the final stance taken by the board and government.

Bangladesh had hoped for a relocation of their matches to Sri Lanka, citing safety concerns, but the proposal was rejected by the International Cricket Council (ICC), which maintained that changing venues on short notice could undermine the event’s integrity. With no resolution forthcoming, another team, likely Scotland, is expected to replace Bangladesh in the tournament.

FPJ Shorts
'Tried To Fix...': Martin Short Reveals He Almost Ruined Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco's Wedding Cake
'Tried To Fix...': Martin Short Reveals He Almost Ruined Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco's Wedding Cake
The 50 Full Confirmed Contestant List: From Prince Narula To Chahat Pandey To Karan Patel; Here’s Who All Are Participating
The 50 Full Confirmed Contestant List: From Prince Narula To Chahat Pandey To Karan Patel; Here’s Who All Are Participating
Bangladesh Cricket Players Reportedly Left Powerless As Off-Field Decisions End Their ICC T20 World Cup Hopes
Bangladesh Cricket Players Reportedly Left Powerless As Off-Field Decisions End Their ICC T20 World Cup Hopes
Ex-BMC Contractor Duped Of ₹6.5 Lakh, Fraudster Posed As NIA Agent
Ex-BMC Contractor Duped Of ₹6.5 Lakh, Fraudster Posed As NIA Agent

One player, speaking anonymously, summed up the mood by lamenting the situation: the decision was taken without the squad’s input, and despite their preparation and willingness to compete, their World Cup journey was effectively ended off the field.

For now, Bangladesh’s focus shifts to domestic concerns and upcoming elections, with some hoping future changes in government might open a new chapter for the nation’s cricket aspirations.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bangladesh Cricket Players Reportedly Left Powerless As Off-Field Decisions End Their ICC T20 World...
Bangladesh Cricket Players Reportedly Left Powerless As Off-Field Decisions End Their ICC T20 World...
Bangladesh Fans Launch Petition To Urge ICC To Reconsider T20 World Cup 2026 Venue, Gains More Than...
Bangladesh Fans Launch Petition To Urge ICC To Reconsider T20 World Cup 2026 Venue, Gains More Than...
'Thank You For Putting Indian Badminton On The World Stage': PV Sindhu, Virat Kohli Hail Saina...
'Thank You For Putting Indian Badminton On The World Stage': PV Sindhu, Virat Kohli Hail Saina...
'It Is Disrespectful...': Novak Djokovic's Wife Jelena Djokovic Slams Naomi Osaka's Actions During...
'It Is Disrespectful...': Novak Djokovic's Wife Jelena Djokovic Slams Naomi Osaka's Actions During...
Smriti Mandhana Dons Black Saree At RCB's Red Carpet Awards Night, Lauren Bell In Gold Sleek...
Smriti Mandhana Dons Black Saree At RCB's Red Carpet Awards Night, Lauren Bell In Gold Sleek...