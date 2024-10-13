Bangladesh Assistant Coach Nic Pothas Pins Blame On Weak Genetics For Team's Six-Hitting Struggle Against India

Image: X

Bangladesh Assistant Coach Nic Pothas has blamed weak and inferior genetics in Bangladeshi players for the drought of sixes against India. The remark came during a press conference ahead of India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I. He acknowledged that they don't have many powerful hitters but emphasized that they are working on improving this aspect of their game. He said, “They have much stronger players. We are working on our strength and conditioning, but you can’t fight genetics,”.

The Bangladesh batters appeared completely lost in the series, struggling to score runs effectively. Pothas also credited the Indian Premier League for enhancing the power-hitting capabilities of India’s batsmen. “You also have to look at the IPL. It’s the best competition in the world, with top-quality players. The IPL prepares players for the international stage. Comparing India’s six-hitting with ours is like comparing how many sixes the West Indies hit compared to us,”

During the 3rd T20I against Bangladesh, India hit 22 sixes breaking their own record of most sixes in a T20I innings. Back in the 2017 Indore T20I, they hit 21 sixes against Sri Lanka

Records India broke against Bangladesh in Hyderabad

India recorded the second-highest score in the history of T20Is after posting 297 runs on board. Nepal’s 314 against Mongolia in the Asian Games 2023 remains the highest.India also broke the record of their top team total in T20Is. Their previous highest was 260 for five against Sri Lanka in Indore in 2017.

Sanju Samson hit the second-fastest hundred by an Indian in T20Is. Rohit Sharma holds the record off 35 balls against Sri Lanka back in 2017. Samson also hit the fastest fifty by an Indian batter against Bangladesh off 22 balls. Rohit Sharma held the record off 23 balls in Rajkot in 2019.



India racked up the second-highest T20I score of 152 for one after the first 10 overs. Australia’s 156 for three against Scotland in Edinburgh earlier this year remains the highest.

India also recorded the second-fastest 200 by a team in T20Is. They broke South Africa’s record in 13.5 overs against the West Indies back in 2023 in Centurion.