'Bandar Aaye Toh Kela Do!': Himanta Biswa Sarma Breaks Silence On Monkey Interrupting India Open 2026 Match | VIDEO

Himanta Biswa Sarma Breaks Silence On Monkey Interrupting India Open 2026 Match | X

Assam Chief Minister and Badminton Association of India (BAI) Himanta Biswa Sarma issued clarification while speaking at the The Indian Express - Idea Exchange about a controversy from the India Open badminton tournament, where an international match had to be temporarily halted allegedly after a monkey entered the court arena.

As the President of the BAI, Himanta Biswa Sarma took a defensive and humorous approach, while dismissing the outrage as an "overreaction" stating that humans have built over the natural living spaces of monkeys in Delhi.

WATCH: Himanta Biswa Sarma speaking at the The Indian Express - Idea Exchange

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Instead of treating it as a security failure, he jokingly said that if a monly shows up at the next tournament, they should just "give him a banana."

'Maneka Gandhi Aa Jayega'

Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Delhi mein aap bandar ko kaise wiped out karega? Maneka Gandhi aa jayega aapka paas."

The interviewer then asked, "Last time India Open hua tha to it became more of a wildlife event for us rather than sports kyunki kabootar, bandar, kutte... When questions were asked, there was no accountability."

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'What Is The Problem If Monkey Comes?'

To which he replied, "Delhi mein aap bandar ko kaise wiped out karega? Maneka Gandhi aa jayega aapka paas. Bhai, kutte aate hain, bandar aate hain, usme pareshani kya hai? Main jo ghar mein rehta hoon, any time bandars are there. I think these are... mera yahi bolta hoon, koi koi baat mein hamara asahmati ho jata hai. Mera lagta hai ki koi game mein bandar dekhne aaya to usme problem kya hai?"

The reported then asked, "Kabootar ki beet court pe girna, beech match mein..."

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Supreme Court Ruling

Himanta replied, "These are little overreactions. India mein kya hota hai, agar aap... bandar ko hatane ka aapka paas upay kya hai? Aap to BAI or Delhi government, hum to physically we cannot oust. Game has to be stopped. That is the ruling of the Supreme Court, ki aap wildlife ka upar you cannot create anything on wildlife."

The journalist then asked, "Sir, but can we do something ki wo aaye hi na wahan pe?" To which he replied, "Players do minute ruk liya bhai, usme kya hota hai?"

'Give Banana To The Monkey'

Himanta Biswa Sarma then said, "Main batata na, main agar hote the, main to bolta bandar aaye to kela do! Is baar bhi bandar aayega to main kela khilaunga. Bandar ko aap kaise bhagayega Delhi mein? Humara games hai isiliye bandar apna living space mein nahi aayega, wo kaise ho sakta hai?"

"Guwahati mein bhi, agar main Kaziranga mein ek stadium karta hoon, rhino to aayega hi. To aap ye sab mein bahut jyada ye log jo hote hain na, to see that India in defensive, ye log koi koi log aisa sab story karta hai."

About Controversy

The incident reportedly occurred when international players had to halt their game for a couple of minutes due to the monkey. Badminton Association of India (BAI) was questioned over the lack of stadium accountability, hygiene (bird poop) and security management at a prestigious international event.

BAI Response

The Badminton Association of India reportedly tried to downplay the visual evidence initially by claiming that the circulating images of the wildlife disruptions were AI-generated.