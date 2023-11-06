BAN vs SL, CWC 2023: Past Instances Of Batters Getting Timed Out In FC Cricket Amid Angelo Mathews Dismissal Row

Angelo Mathews. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Former Sri Lankan captain Angelo Mathews getting timed out has added a flashpoint in the 2023 World Cup. The incident occurred during Match 38 of the tournament as the veteran all-rounder realized that there is something wrong with his helmet and called for a replacement. Bangladesh captain Shakib al Hasan appealed for it and the decision turned out in his favour.

As a result, the 35-year-old became the first batter to be out in this fashion. While Mathews' dismissal in the form of getting 'timed out' is the first instance, it is not the first time in all cricket. Six players have suffered a similar dismissal in the first class circuit:

6) Charles Kunje:

Zimbabwe cricketer Charles Kunje was timed out during the Logan Cup in 2017-18 Matabeleland Tuskers against Mountaineers at Bulawayo. The reason for this instance remains unclear, but the Tuskers suffered an embarrassing collapse and were bowled out for 68. The Mountaineers eventually won by 10 wickets.

Kunje, meanwhile, is yet to play for Zimbabwe and has featured in 45 first-class, 35 List A, and 10 T20s. The 29-year-old last played professional cricket in October 2022.

5) Ryan Austin:

Off-spinner Ryan Austin, who hails from the West Indies, became a victim of this rare form of dismissal during the 2013-14 four-day regional competition. Playing for Combined Campuses and Colleges, Austin mysteriously failed to show up to bat in the 2nd innings. Despite that, he turned up with the ball, taking 11 innings in the match to fire his side to victory.

The 41-year-old notably played a couple of home Tests against Bangladesh way back in 2009, but managed only 3 wickets at 51.66. Austin's last game in any form also came in 2015.

4) Andrew Harris:

Andrew Harris' dismissal in the form of Time Out was the first time that it had occurred in a first-class fixture in England. The incident occurred in 2003 during the County Championship match between Nottinghamshire and Durham. Plying his trade for the Nottinghamshire, Harris sustained an injury while bowling.

Harris was changing out of his tracksuit and put on his shirt and grabbed his pads and descended the staircase. However, the umpires declared him out a minute later. The veteran had reached the pavilion door just as the fielders strode off the field. He is the only batter to be dismissed timed out in first-class cricket till date.

3) Vasbert Drakes:

Yet another West Indian fast bowler Vasbert Drakes makes it to the list as he encountered the dismissal in the Supersport series in 2002-03. The 54-year-old had not only arrived at the ground at that time, but only landed in the country.

Drakes was in Sri Lanka playing the Champions Trophy and was under the assumption that he could reach South Africa in time. But his flight was severely delayed. He took 2 wickets while playing for The Border, but Free Press State won the match. The Barbadian played 12 Tests and 34 ODIs from 2002-2004.

2) Hemulal Yadav:

Hemulal Yadav is the only Indian batter on this list to be dismissed by 'Timed Out', occurred during the 1997 Ranji Trophy fixture between Odisha and Tripura held in December. With Tripura losing their 9th wicket at 235 in reply to Odisha to 521-8, Hemulal Yadav was the only batter remaining. However, he spent the break near the boundary after the umpires called in drinks.

When the play was about to resume and the players returned to their positions, the umpires waited for him to take the crease. However, the umpires eventually declared him dismissed as Yadav failed to come to the crease. It was the 2nd instance of 'Timed out' dismissal in first-class cricket.

1) Andrew Jordaan:

Andrew Jordaan was the first batter to be dismissed via 'Timed Out' in first-class cricket, occurred in 1988, 8 years after the rule entered into the book. Jordaan was the overnight batter, but could not return to bat due to the flooded roads.

That match between the Eastern Province and Transvaal eventually ended as a draw. Jordaan ended up playing only 7 first-class matches overall and managed 226 runs at 16.14 with a solitary half-century.