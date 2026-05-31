'Bahut Yeh Kar Dete Yaar': Rohit Sharma Blushes After Paparazzi Ask Him To Walk With Wife Ritika Sajdeh; VIDEO Viral

Rohit Sharma Blushes After Paparazzi Ask Him To Walk With Wife Ritika Sajdeh | X

Mumbai, May 31: A video has gone viral on social media in which Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh had a funny interaction with paparazzi at the airport where the former Mumbai Indians captain was left blushing and smiling. Rohit Sharma's cute reaction after the interaction has gone viral on social media and the fans are sharing the video widely on the internet, highlighting the romantic side of Rohit Sharma.

The viral video shows that Rohit and his wife Ritika were exiting the airport together, when the camerapersons noticed them started clicking photos of the couple. Ritika noticed the camerapersons and started walking a little separately from Rohit. On seeing this, the paparazzi requested her to walk alongside the Indian cricket star for photographs.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The photographers can be heard in the video, saying, "Please Sir ke saath aao na," asking Ritika to join Rohit. Rohit Sharma's reaction to this unusual request has gone viral on social media. He can be seen in the video blushing and smiling as Ritika kept walking away from him.

Rohit also turned towards the paparazzi and said, "Tum log bahut yeh kar dete yaar," while smiling and blushing. This roughly translates to, "You guys do this too much."

The sweet and candid moment quickly went viral on social media and the fans reacted to the video. A user said, "That's a lighthearted moment. Rohit's playful scold to the paparazzi—“tum log bahut yeh kar dete ho yaar” (you guys do this too much)—shows his protective yet fun side, while Ritika’s gesture reflects her usual grace."

A user also claimed that Ritika had only called the paps at the airport. The user said, "Btw in paps ko ritika bhabhi ne hi bulaya hai." However, the internet users are loving the video and Rohit's reaction after early exit of Mumbai Indians from IPL 2026 season due to poor performance from the team and other controversies.