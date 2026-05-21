Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya Spotted At Kolkata Airport While Travelling Together To Mumbai After KKR Defeat | VIDEO | X

Kolkata, May 21: Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya and star opener Rohit Sharma were spotted together at Kolkata Airport while on their way to Mumbai after their clash against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday. They were seen travelling together to Mumbai for their final match of the IPL 2026 season against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday (May 24).

The viral video shows both the MI legends together at the airport and the internet users are sharing the video widely on the internet. The video captured a rare incident as Hardik Pandya has been rarely spotted travelling with the team in the IPL 2026 season.

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Hardik Pandya had been spotted mostly travelling with his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma and not the team during the entire tournament. The fans are amazed to see the captain finally travelling with the team ahead of their last match in the tournament.

Hardik has been also facing the ire of the internet users for public display of affection toward his girlfriend as the couple is often spotted at public places like airport, stadium and other places while Hardik Pandya holding Mahieka Sharma close.

Mumbai Indians had a disappointing run in the IPL 2026 season as they have managed to win only four matches out of their 13 games and are placed on the ninth spot, only above the Lucknow Super Giants in the points table.

Read Also IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya Fined For Code Of Conduct Breach During MI vs KKR Clash At Eden Gardens

MI will be facing Punjab Kings in their final game of the season in front of the home ground. The game is very important for PBKS to qualify to the playoff, however, MI will be entering the match only to play for their fans and end the season on a positive note.