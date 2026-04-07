'Bahar Thanda Kaisa Hogaya': Rohit Sharma's Hilarious Reaction To Guwahati Weather Goes Viral While Hardik Shivers Due To Cold | VIDEO

Image Credits: X/Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians squad were taken by surprise by the change of weather in Guwahati on the eve of their game against Rajasthan Royals. In a video posted by MI on social media, captain Hardik Pandya can be seen shivering as he walked up to the team bus.

Rohit Sharma in his typical nonchalant manner can be heard saying, "Bahar Thanda Kaisa Hogaya itna".

Even Tilak Varma quipped, "hum London aa Gaye bhai."

The temperatures dipped to 21 degree celsius as rain poured on early evening in Guwahati on Tuesday. The Indian Meteorological department also issued a orange alert for thunderstorm and lightning.

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Orange Alert in Guwahati

As per Accuweather, an Orange alert has been issued in Guwahati from 4:40 PM to 7:35 PM in the evening on Tuesday. Commentator Harsha Bhogle also expressed concerns, sharing an update from Guwahati.

IMD Guwahati has issued for Thunderstorm with Lightning and light to moderate rain which is very likely to occur at a few places over Bajali, Baksa, Chirang, Darrang, Kamrup, Kamrup Metro, Morigaon, Nalbari, Tamulpur and Udalguri in next 3 hours.

Slight drizzle before toss

In a latest update, Mumbai Indians revealed that the players had not stepped onto the field due to a slight drizzle. The toss thus will be delayed with the covers still on at the Barsapar Stadium.

In a ray of hope for the fans, rain is expected to ease though later in the night. Depending on the delays, a full match or even one with some overs lost could be a possibility.