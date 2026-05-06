Badminton Super League In Navi Mumbai Returns With Record ₹10 Lakh Prize Pool, Corporate Team Ownership | Amit Srivastava

The upcoming edition of the ‘Badminton Super League’ in Navi Mumbai is set to get bigger this year, with a record prize pool of Rs 10 lakh—among the highest for a tournament of this scale in Maharashtra.

Defence and infrastructure firms back teams as owners

Organiser and former champion badminton player Shrishel Mitkari said leading companies from the defence and infrastructure sectors have come on board as team owners.

Mitkari added that the tournament aims to provide a strong competitive platform for emerging and professional badminton players while boosting the sport’s popularity in the region.

Three groups announced with nine franchise teams

Last year’s inaugural edition, held in Vashi, witnessed strong participation with 80 players representing 10 franchise teams. The matches drew over 500 spectators at the venue, while more than 10,000 viewers tuned in online, marking a successful debut season.

Organisers expect an even larger turnout and higher level of competition this year.

Teams and Groups

The participating teams have been divided into three groups:

Group A: Priyanka Blasters, Smash Tigers, NDTT Rising Aces

Group B: Satyam Strikers, Phoenix Fury, Metro Smashers

Group C: Doms Daredevils, Krasny Titans, Maratha Warriors

Star Players to Watch

The tournament will feature several top-ranking players, including Viplav Kuvale, Simran Sindhi, Viraj Kuvale, Deep Rambhiya, and Sonali Mirkhelkar, who are expected to be key attractions at the event.

With corporate backing, rising participation, and a lucrative prize purse, the Badminton Super League is fast emerging as a prominent fixture in Maharashtra’s sporting calendar.

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