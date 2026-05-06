Mumbai: Threat Call At Taj & Trident Hotels Triggers Security Alert; Accused Housekeeping Staff Held From Panvel |

Mumbai: A threat call warning of a possible terrorist attack was received at the iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel and Trident Hotel Nariman Point on Tuesday night at around 9:30 pm, prompting swift action by Mumbai Police.

Police tighten security at south Mumbai locations

According to officials, the caller claimed that a terror attack would take place at both hotels. Following the alert, police were immediately informed and security was tightened at the two prominent south Mumbai locations.

A non-cognizable offence was registered at Colaba Police Station, and an investigation was launched. During the probe, police traced the caller to the Sion area of Mumbai and detained him for questioning. The accused was identified as Santosh Sawant, a resident of Vichumbe village in Panvel, Navi Mumbai.

Accused traced to Sion, identified as Santosh Sawant

Preliminary investigation revealed that the caller, who works in housekeeping, allegedly made the threat call under the influence of alcohol. Police sources said he was also dealing with domestic issues and made the call out of distress. Further legal action is being taken, and police are continuing their investigation into the matter.

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