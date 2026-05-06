Maharashtra Labour Minister Akash Fundkar Releases Draft Labour Rules, Invites Public Feedback Within 45 Days

Maharashtra Labour Minister Akash Fundkar | File Pic

Mumbai, May 6: Maharashtra Labour Minister Akash Fundkar has announced the release of the draft labour rules aimed at strengthening worker welfare, safety, and social security across the state, and has invited stakeholders to submit objections and suggestions within 45 days.

Draft rules aligned with central labour codes

The draft has been prepared in line with the four labour codes implemented by the Central Government from November 1, 2025, including the Industrial Relations Code, Wage Code, Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code 2020, and the Social Security Code 2020. As per requirements, the state has framed its own rules for effective implementation.

The Labour Department, with technical support from the Law and Judiciary Department, has prepared the draft, which was made available to the public through a notification between April 28 and May 5, 2026.

Government stresses worker welfare and industrial harmony

Fundkar emphasised that workers play a crucial role in the state’s development and that their safety, health, and wages remain a top priority for the government. He said the proposed rules aim to maintain industrial harmony by regulating employer-employee relations, ensuring transparency in wage provisions, and improving coordination between stakeholders.

The minister also highlighted that the draft gives due importance to emerging workforce segments such as gig workers operating on online platforms, ensuring their safety and protection under the framework.

Stakeholders invited to submit feedback

The proposed rules are expected to serve as a comprehensive guideline for sectors ranging from industrial establishments and construction to unorganised labour.

Appealing for wider participation, Fundkar urged industries, construction firms, platform-based companies, labour unions, gig workers, and citizens to study the draft in detail and submit their feedback within the stipulated period.

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He expressed confidence that with collective input, the state will be able to finalise a balanced and inclusive labour framework, giving a boost to Maharashtra’s industrial growth.

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