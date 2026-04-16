Maharashtra Govt To Study ‘Haryana Pattern’ For Contract Workers, Assures Action On Labour Issues

Labour Minister Akash Fundkar meets worker representatives in Mumbai, assuring reforms and policy action on labour issues | File Photo

Mumbai, April 16: The Maharashtra government is committed to addressing pending labour issues, with a special focus on resolving the concerns of contract workers, Labour Minister Akash Fundkar said on Thursday.

He announced that a dedicated study group will soon be formed to examine the “Haryana Pattern” as a possible model for policy implementation in the state.

Protest and discussions with unions

The statement came after a ‘Kamgar Aakrosh Morcha’ organised by the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Maharashtra unit, at the Labour Commissioner’s office in Bandra.

The protest was led by state president Anil Dhumne. Following the demonstration, the minister held detailed discussions with labour leaders and assured them of positive action on their demands.

Focus on contract workers’ policy

Fundkar said the government is considering adopting a policy on the lines of Haryana to curb the exploitation of contract workers employed in municipal corporations and various boards. A study group will be set up shortly to examine the feasibility of this approach.

Relief measures for workers

He also announced that immediate improvements will be made to the recruitment process of security guards in the interest of workers. In a significant relief for domestic workers, the government is likely to take a positive decision to increase the upper age limit from 60 to 65 years.

Healthcare and welfare initiatives

The minister further stated that regional committees will be formed to expedite the establishment of hospitals in every district and dispensaries in MIDC areas through the Employees’ State Insurance scheme.

To ensure transparency and prevent misuse in welfare schemes for construction workers, the application process has been linked to government identity verification systems, ensuring benefits reach genuine beneficiaries. A joint meeting of employers and unions will be convened to address minimum wage issues of beedi workers.

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Labour codes and Mathadi board issues

Fundkar added that suggestions received from labour unions regarding the four new labour codes will be seriously considered. He also assured that issues related to Mathadi boards will be resolved through separate meetings at the ministerial level, in line with High Court directives.

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