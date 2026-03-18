Maharashtra Minister Akash Fundkar Assures Probe Into Beed 'Bogus Worker' Scam, Strict Action Against Guilty

Maharashtra Labour Minister Akash Fundkar | File Pic

Mumbai: Maharashtra Labour Minister Akash Fundkar has assured a thorough investigation into the alleged bogus worker scam in Beed district, stating that strict action will be taken against those found guilty.

Replying to Dhas' Notice in Assembly

Replying to a notice raised by MLA Suresh Dhas in the state assembly, Fundkar said that vigilance teams have already registered cases at 46 locations across Maharashtra. He added that the Beed case will be probed in detail by an independent officer and appealed for submission of any available evidence.

The case pertains to allegations of large-scale embezzlement under the construction workers’ welfare board between March 2020 and February 2026, where fake deceased workers were allegedly shown to claim benefits worth crores.

Bogus Agents Creating Fake Documents: Minister

Fundkar noted that bogus agents in some parts of the state have been creating fake documents and forging signatures to misuse government schemes. “No leniency will be shown. Strict action will be taken against officials, institutions or any individuals involved,” he said.

To curb such fraud, the government has shifted the worker registration process fully online and introduced biometric verification, replacing the earlier offline system that had loopholes.

According to the minister, 115 claims were received in Beed during the period, of which only one accidental death claim was found genuine. While 53 cases showed no irregularities, verification of the remaining applications is still underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/