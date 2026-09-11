'Badam Khaya Karo': Rohit Sharma Forgets Virat Kohli-Shikhar Dhawan Australia Incident On TV; Fans React | VIDEO

'Bhulne Ki Aadat Hai': Rohit Sharma Forgets Virat Kohli-Shikhar Dhawan Australia Incident On TV; Fans React | VIDEO | X

Former Team India captain and ODI opener Rohit Sharma has once again reminded his fans that he has a habit of forgetting things, however, this time he allegedly forgot an incident from the Australia Test match in Adelaide from 2014. Rohit Sharma recalled the heated incident involving Australia opener David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan during a promotional appearance for his upcoming television show Family Full House.

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Rohit appeared to have mistakenly mixed up the details of the incident while narrating the story on television. The incident led to a wave of reactions from the fans on social media. The majority users seem to be the fans of Virat Kohli replying to Rohit Sharma and try to correct him.

Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and David Warner were also fined by ICC for their involvement in two separate incidents which occurred on the fourth day of the Adelaide Test in 2014.

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The incident which was narrated by Rohit Sharma in the promotional video involved Dhawan and Australian batsman Steve Smith during the tour. Rohit recalled that Shikhar Dhawan did not back down during the heated exchange and also praised his former opening partner for his fearless nature.

However, the internet users are sharing the video of the incident and saying that it was Virat Kohli who stood for Rohit Sharma and displayed a fearless attitude against the Australian batters. Virat Kohli was seen confronting Steve Smith and David Warner when they had and argument with Rohit Sharma while he was bowling.

Rohit Sharma bowled a delivery which hit Steve Smith's pads after which Rohit appealed to umpire. However, Smith raised objection to his appeal and a heated exchange took place between them. Virat Kohli then stepped in and stood in Rohit Sharma's support for which he was fined 30% of his match fee.

Shikhar Dhawan was involved in another incident in the same Test which occurred when Varun Aaron was bowling and Warner reacted angrily after he took a wicket during the match.

The fans were quick to react to the video. A fan said, "Bhuulaa... Bhulne ki aadat hai bhai ko." Another said, "Kohli came to Steve smith, dhawan wasn't even around both of them, stop lying on television."

A user also said, "Badam khaya karo." Another user said, "What a big lier is this guy he hates Virat Here is the reference video @ImRo45 have some shame to lie on TV."

Another Virat fan said, "Hope people has now realised his jealousy and hatered for Kohli. It wasn’t Dhawan that came out ij support. It was kohli. But this nalasupara ka hero has a habit of forgetting things."

Rohit's upcoming show is expected to feature a lighter and more personal side of the former India captain. Family Full House is scheduled to premiere on September 19.