Babar Azam's Purple Lamborghini Aventador Worth PKR 26 Cr is Reminding Netizens Of Ajay Devgn's Taarzan: The Wonder Car

Babar Azam with his new car. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former Pakistan skipper Babar Azam flaunted his flamboyant Lamborghini Aventador, coloured purple, as the picture of the same went viral on social media. However, the stunning colour of the car reminded the fans of of the same vehicle used in the 2004 Bollywood Movie 'Tarzan: The Wonder Car'. It's worth noting that the car costs 7.8 crore in Indian rupees and a staggering 26 crore in PKR.

Back in the 1st week of September, it emerged that the right-handed batter was gifted an Audi e-tron GT sports car by his family members, the cost of which goes to a stunning 8 crore in Pakistan. With cricket banter travelling widespread over social media today, netizens sparked meme fest around Ajay Devgan starrer 'Tarzan: The Wonder Car'.

Babar Azam gets his new Car 💜 pic.twitter.com/E9yPMrwuaw — Nawaz 🇵🇰 (@Rnawaz31888) November 27, 2023

While Babar's love for cars seems to be immense, a photo surfaced on social media in September this year that he received a challan for allegedly going at a higher speed than normal on a highway in Lahore. Before that in May, he was reportedly stopped at Liberty Chowk in Lahore as his number plate was small.

Here's how the netizens have reacted to Babar Azam's new car:

Babar Azam with Tarzan 😂 — Hassan Raza (@HassanRaza7665) November 27, 2023

Ye tarzan wali car me babar azam kaha jayega — Pankaj bhatt (@Criccrazypankaj) November 27, 2023

Tarzan wali vibes arahin hain 😎🔥 pic.twitter.com/7aBpL8wyDS — hawwa-tweets 🕊 (@beautywthBR) November 27, 2023

Babar Azam gets Tarzan The Wonder Car https://t.co/JNav86NVXK — Sunil the Cricketer (@1sInto2s) November 27, 2023

Second hand hai. First owner was Ajay Devgan’s son in Tarzan the Wondercar https://t.co/mfAqjw5Y4P — Azhar Jafri (@zhr_jafri) November 27, 2023

Babar’s enemies, better find a place to hide now 🤣 Ajay Devgn is coming for you 🤣 https://t.co/3pgWXFcm9A — Akash dwivedi (@_MusiCricket) November 28, 2023

Babar Azam to return to action during the Test series against Australia:

Meanwhile, the 29-year-old will return to the field during the gruelling three-match Test series against Australia, starting on December 14th at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The right-hander struggled for consistency in the 2023 World Cup, managing 320 runs in 9 innings with 4 half-centuries.

With Shan Masood as Test captain and Shaheen Shah Afridi taking charge of the T20I team, Babar will hope to bat without pressure and accumulate heaps of runs.