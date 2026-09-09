'Babar Azam Century Is Coming': Sports Journalist's Prediction Backfires In ENG Vs PAK Test As Pakistan Captain Falls For 7

Sports Journalist's Century Prediction Backfires In ENG Vs PAK Test As Pakistan Captain Babar Azam Falls For 7 | X

London, September 9: A Sri Lankan sports journalist predicted Pakistan cricket team captain and star batter Babar Azam's century in the England vs Pakistan third Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Wednesday. However, internet users brutally roasted the journalist after he shared the post and Babar was dismissed for just seven runs in the first innings.

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Sri Lankan sports journalist Nibraz Ramzan shared a post on X ahead of the third Test and said, "Babar Azam century is coming today. Surely." However, Babar was clean bowled by Josh Tongue, leaving Pakistan struggling at 48/5.

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Internet users started commenting on the post and trolling the journalist and Babar. A user said, "Zimbabar missed scoring a century by just 93 runs."

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Another said, "Definitely not today. Pakistan cricket team is in a rush to end the Test in 2 days, so they can get 3 extra days for begging on streets of England."

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A user also said, "Team ki ho gayi hai Usse hi khush reh." Another said, "You don’t seem to realise but you are making fun of Babar yourself."

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After the trolling, the journalist shared another post and mocked the Pakistan cricket team as it struggled to even pass the 100-run mark while batting first. He shared the post after Pakistan managed to score 100 runs and said, "I spelled Pakistan Wrong."

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He said he had wanted to say that Pakistan would score a hundred and mistakenly wrote Babar Azam. The sarcastic take on the Pakistan cricket team is being widely shared on social media, with internet users commenting on the post.

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A user said, "Did you mean pak scoring 100 but accidentally wrote Babar. Next time be careful while typing."

Pakistani batters were struggling against the disciplined England bowling line-up, having lost nine wickets for 122 runs at the time of publication.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is facing the ire of fans as the team struggles despite sudden changes made to the squad in the middle of the series following humiliating defeats in the first two Tests at Headingley and Lord's.