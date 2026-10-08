Ayush Mhatre Reveals MS Dhoni's Leadership Advice After Being Named Mumbai Vice-Captain For Ranji Trophy | X - Rutufied

Mumbai: Mumbai's newly appointed vice-captain Ayush Mhatre is looking forward to the 2026-27 Ranji Trophy season with renewed determination, describing his elevation to the leadership role as a proud moment and an opportunity to contribute to the success of the 42-time champions.

The young batter, who has gained experience in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and age-group international cricket, believes the responsibility of being vice-captain of a side with Mumbai's rich cricketing legacy will help him grow as a player and leader.

"It's a really good opportunity for me. Vice-captaining the Mumbai team is a really tough job and also a proud moment for me. I will try my best to give my 100% for the team," Mhatre said ahead of the new season.

Support from senior players

Despite being one of the younger members of the squad, Mhatre said he has received tremendous support from the senior players, making his transition into the leadership group easier.

"Everyone is supporting me well. I have never felt that the senior players are not involving me or not talking to me. They have always supported me on the field," he said.

Leadership lessons from MS Dhoni

Mhatre also spoke about the influence of former India captain MS Dhoni, with whom he has shared the dressing room at Chennai Super Kings, and the leadership lessons he has learnt from the veteran wicketkeeper-batter.

According to Mhatre, Dhoni's emphasis on remaining calm under pressure has helped shape his approach to decision-making.

"He always tells me that you should be calm on the field. Some decisions taken in an aggressive mood are not the right decisions. Anger lasts for five minutes, but when you calm down, you can think better and make the right decision for the team," Mhatre said.

"That is one thing I have learnt from him, and it has helped me a lot. I try to stay calm on the field."

Challenges of red-ball cricket

While Mhatre has already experienced the demands of T20 cricket through the IPL, he remains equally enthusiastic about the challenges of the longer format.

The young batter believes red-ball cricket tests a player's technique, temperament and patience far more extensively because of the changing conditions throughout the day.

"Red-ball cricket is very challenging because you have to spend the whole day at the wicket. There are different conditions. In the morning, you get some swing, and in the afternoon, there can be a little turn. So it is really difficult to bat in red-ball cricket," he said.

Focus on scoring runs for Mumbai

Comparing the format with the IPL, Mhatre acknowledged that batting conditions in T20 cricket can often be more favourable.

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"In the IPL, we get very good wickets where the ball comes nicely onto the bat. But red-ball cricket is very important, and I really enjoy playing it. My main focus is to play well and score runs for Mumbai," he said.

Mhatre also revealed that he has worked on specific aspects of his batting during the break, particularly his patience, shot selection and mental approach.

"I haven't made any big changes. There were some small changes in my batting technique. I worked on my mind, being patient and choosing the right ball," he said.

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