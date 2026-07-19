Awkward Scenes! Virat Kohli Caught Dancing Behind Gautam Gambhir On Lord's Balcony | VIDEO Goes Viral

Virat Kohli Caught Dancing Behind Gautam Gambhir On Lord's Balcony | X

London, July 19: A video has gone viral on social media in which Team India star batter Virat Kohli was caught in an awkward moment during the India vs England third and final ODI at Lord's on Sunday. Virat Kohli was caught on camera dancing while waiting for his turn to bat on the iconic Lord's balcony.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The broadcasting cameras caught the hilariously moment in which Viral was seen dancing. The viral video shows that India head coach Gautam Gambhir and Ishan Kishan are engaged in serious talks while sitting on the balcony at Lord's during the team's massive run chase of 388 runs.

However, as the cameras focus behind them Virat Kohli was seen dancing inside the balcony. He was seen jumping left and right while moving his hands hilariously. His expressions are also very funny in the video.

Virat Kohli received a standing ovation from the crowd present at the stadium as he stepped in to bat after India captain was dismissed for 77 in the huge run chase. He joined Rohit Sharma who was on the crease, looking in excellent form.

Rohit Sharma completed his century amid his retirement buzz. There were reports circulating on social media that Rohit Sharma will be playing his last ODI in the India vs England 3rd ODI, however, BCCI came out and refuted the claims and said that he is not retiring from ODIs.