Awkward Scenes! Neymar Snubbed By Thiago Mendes As Old Feud Resurfaces In Brazil | VIDEO

A long-running rivalry between Neymar and Thiago Mendes appeared to flare up again on Sunday at São Januário. The Vasco da Gama midfielder seemingly ignored the Santos superstar during the customary pre-match handshakes. The brief moment quickly became a major talking point on social media.

As the players went through the traditional greetings before kick-off, Mendes appeared to pass Neymar without acknowledging him. There was no public confrontation between the two players, but the cold exchange was enough to attract widespread attention. The video soon went viral, with Neymar surprised at Mendes' snub.

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Mendes and Neymar's feud dates back to their time in Ligue 1 when they were rivals. Neymar was at PSG, while Mendes featured for Lyon. Back in 2020, Mendes was sent off after a reckless challenge on Neymar, who suffered an ankle sprain in the incident. Although the midfielder later apologised publicly, the tackle left a lasting impression and has remained a defining moment in their history.

Santos ended the day on a high note, securing a convincing 3-0 victory. The result added to the drama surrounding the match, which had already drawn attention because of the tense pre-match exchange between Neymar and Thiago Mendes. Despite the off-field subplot, Santos ultimately had the final say on the pitch with a comfortable win.