 Awkward Scenes! Neymar Snubbed By Thiago Mendes As Old Feud Resurfaces In Brazil | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAwkward Scenes! Neymar Snubbed By Thiago Mendes As Old Feud Resurfaces In Brazil | VIDEO

Awkward Scenes! Neymar Snubbed By Thiago Mendes As Old Feud Resurfaces In Brazil | VIDEO

Neymar and Thiago Mendes’ long-running rivalry grabbed attention again on Sunday when the Vasco da Gama midfielder appeared to ignore the Santos star during the pre-match handshakes. The awkward moment quickly went viral on social media, with fans dissecting the exchange and Neymar’s inner circle reacting. The incident has now reignited memories of their tense history from Ligue 1.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Monday, August 17, 2026, 10:00 AM IST
Awkward Scenes! Neymar Snubbed By Thiago Mendes As Old Feud Resurfaces In Brazil | VIDEO

A long-running rivalry between Neymar and Thiago Mendes appeared to flare up again on Sunday at São Januário. The Vasco da Gama midfielder seemingly ignored the Santos superstar during the customary pre-match handshakes. The brief moment quickly became a major talking point on social media.

As the players went through the traditional greetings before kick-off, Mendes appeared to pass Neymar without acknowledging him. There was no public confrontation between the two players, but the cold exchange was enough to attract widespread attention. The video soon went viral, with Neymar surprised at Mendes' snub.

Mendes and Neymar's feud dates back to their time in Ligue 1 when they were rivals. Neymar was at PSG, while Mendes featured for Lyon. Back in 2020, Mendes was sent off after a reckless challenge on Neymar, who suffered an ankle sprain in the incident. Although the midfielder later apologised publicly, the tackle left a lasting impression and has remained a defining moment in their history.

Read Also
Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez’s Intimate Wedding Ceremony Revealed; Photos Go Viral
Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez’s Intimate Wedding Ceremony Revealed; Photos Go Viral

Santos ended the day on a high note, securing a convincing 3-0 victory. The result added to the drama surrounding the match, which had already drawn attention because of the tense pre-match exchange between Neymar and Thiago Mendes. Despite the off-field subplot, Santos ultimately had the final say on the pitch with a comfortable win.

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source