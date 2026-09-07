Awkward Scenes! Ishan Kishan Gets Hit In The Box During Duleep Trophy Final En Route Historic Double Century| VIDEO

Ishan Kishan was left in discomfort after taking a painful blow to the box during the match when facing Nidheesh. The East Zone captain has led his team from the front with a scintillating double century at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk.

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Ishan Kishan hit in the box

The incident occurred when Nidheesh bowled a skiddy back-of-a-length delivery that angled into Kishan on middle and off stump. Kishan attempted to pull the ball, but the delivery appeared to stay a little low and struck him in the box region.

Kishan immediately moved towards the square-leg region before going down on the ground. The physio quickly rushed onto the field to attend to the wicketkeeper-batter.

There was, however, a positive sign as Kishan was seen smiling despite the blow, suggesting that he was in relatively good spirits following the painful incident. He continued batting and pushed East Zone past the 500-run mark.

Double century for Ishan

Despite the painful blow, Ishan Kishan continued his good run of form and smashed a stunning double century in the Duleep Trophy final. The left-hander resumed his innings at 111* and built partnerships with Kumar Kushagra and Anukul Roy to take East Zone past the 550-run mark.

It is Kishan's maiden double century in First Class cricket and is a timely reminder for the selectors ahead of the India tour of New Zealand. Kishan last played a test match in 2023, and is behind the likes of Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel in the pecking order.