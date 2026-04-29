Awkward Moment! MS Dhoni Makes Faces After Eggs Smashed On Dewald Brevis' Head During Birthday Celebrations; VIDEO

Chennai, April 29: Chennai Super Kings star Mahendra Singh Dhoni had an awkward moment during the birthday celebrations of their young South African sensation and explosive batter Dewald Brevis. MS Dhoni was caught on camera and the video of his reaction is going viral on social media.

MS Dhoni was seen making faces after eggs were smashed on Dewald Brevis' head during the cake-cutting ceremony on his 23rd birthday. MS Dhoni was seen standing with a plate in his hands in the viral video.

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MS Dhoni witnessed the moment when the first egg was smashed on Brevis' head and made faces as he was disgusted with the act. The egg was smashed by his teammate Kartik Sharma. MS Dhoni made faces as Sarfaraz watched on while standing in front of him.

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Other teammates then drenched him in cake and eggs. The video of the celebrations is being widely shared on social media and the fans are reacting to the fun and excitement the players showed during the celebration.

MS Dhoni is currently not part of the playing eleven of the CSK squad. He has been ruled out of the tournament so far due to injury. On the other hand, Dewald Brevis has been struggling to find form after his comeback to the team after injury.